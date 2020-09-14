Two in critical condition after rollover crash

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a rollover accident that happened near the Canadian River Sunday evening.

According to police officials, a two-car collision occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on State Highway 4 near the Canadian River bridge.

Police have confirmed that two people have been transferred to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash.

