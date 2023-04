OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside of an event center in northeast Oklahoma City, said OKCPD public information officer.

As of right now there is no suspect info.

Police said the incident happened outside of the Ice Events Center and Grill around 2 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. KFOR will continue to update you as we find out more information.