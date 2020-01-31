Breaking News
One person shot in OKC during alleged robbery; currently in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Oklahoma City's southwest side.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of South Lee, Friday afternoon.

One person was shot during the shooting, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police said the man was shot while he was being robbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in surgery. He is listed  in critical condition, according to police.

Police have not released information on a suspect.

