One man was injured after a shooting near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue Saturday evening. February 27, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to a hospital following a shooting Saturday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say he was shot while riding his bicycle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been idenitifed.

Latest Stories