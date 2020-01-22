Update: 1 person shot and killed in Moore; 3 people in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed in Moore Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, Moore Police Department Public Information Officer, confirmed to News 4 that a shooting occurred at Southwinds Apartments, 813 City Ave, and one person was killed.

The victim, a 20-year-old, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. They arrived minutes later and found the shot victim. He was taken to OU Medical where he was pronounced dead.

Three people were taken into custody, one of whom is believed to be the shooter.

The three people in custody and the victim all lived in the same apartment.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or the names of the individuals taken into custody.

