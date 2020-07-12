One suspect arrested after shooting and standoff in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the suspects involved in a shooting at 7-Eleven near Southwest 29th and May has been arrested.

Police were called to the gas station around 8:30 Saturday night. The victim was filling up his bicycle tires at the air pump when one of the suspects approached him. After some sort of altercation, another suspect drove up and shot the victim multiple times. He was hit in the abdomen and taken to the hospital.

Police followed one of the suspects to a house near Southwest 48th and Woodward. He was in a standoff with police for several hours overnight.

“They went up there, and they started naming the suspect, and then a lot more cops just pulled up, and they say nobody would come outside,” neighbor David Arias said. “I was just watching through the window, and I was like, ‘wow.'”

He says he just wants to keep his family safe.

“I don’t want nothing to happen to my daughter or anything, my kid or my family,” he said.

The suspect finally surrendered to police around 3:30 Sunday morning. His identity has not been released. As of last check, the second suspect remains outstanding.

Recent Headlines