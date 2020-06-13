One suspect arrested in huge Canadian County cocaine bust

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A North Carolina man who drove a semi-truck through Canadian County is accused of carrying 62 pounds of Cocaine in the truck.

“Interstate 40 is a major cross roads of America, I-40 and I-35. We see criminal interdictions that happen all across the country,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled 31-year-old Irvin Rodriguez over around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on I-40 near Radio Road. Deputies say they pulled him over because it looked as though he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“He went over the lane lines like he was running off the road,” said West.

After pulling Rodriguez over, the deputy quickly detected drugs.

“The door gets opened up, detects a smell of marijuana,” said West.

West says the odor was enough to warrant a search of the truck. Using the K9 unit, the deputy searched the entire semi and found the cocaine in a suitcase, under a mattress in the sleeper portion of the truck.

“They went back to him [and] they told him that they found the cocaine. He said they’re gonna kill me,” said West.

West says this was a blatant admission of guilt.

Rodriguez was immediately arrested and booked into the Canadian County Detention Center. He faces charges of trafficking illegal narcotics and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

West says the confiscated cocaine is worth between $750,000 and $800,000, and once the investigation is over, it will be destroyed.