Mauryon Wlliams; photo courtesy – Midwest City Police Department

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting at Region Park on Friday, officials say. Police are still looking for a second suspect.

KFOR first reported the incident on Friday. According to the affidavit, police responded to a shots fired call at Regional Park just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, a 15-year-old male was found shot near the pavilion area. The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

About an hour later, officers received a call regarding a gunshot victim patient from Regional Park at a local emergency room, the affidavit states. Officers responded and met with the 16-year-old victim who had been shot in the hand.

According to police, there were at least twenty innocent bystanders in the surrounding area at the time of the shooting, including a playground for small children, that was in the line of fire.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old victim states that a fight broke out and he was pushed down. As he was getting up, he heard gunshots and then noticed he had been shot in the hand.

After reviewing the surveillance footage of the park, police determined that both juvenile victims and three other males, including suspect Mauryon Williams, were at Regional Park and appeared to be on good terms with each other.

One of the males, Shidee Wingate, then got into a fight with three to four other males near the pavilion area. The affidavit states that Wingate told Williams the other group of males had disrespected him.

An unknown male from the other group involved in the fight, then pulls a handgun from his waistband and fires several shots in the direction of Williams. At the same time, Williams fires a rifle he retrieved from the backseat of a car, several times, holding his the weapon parallel with the ground, according to the surveillance video.

During his interview, Williams states that he saw an individual who was not involved in the fight pull a handgun from his waistband and that is when he got his rifle and fired into the air, but was not aiming at anyone specific.

Both juvenile victims were in between the two men exchanging gunfire. The 15-year-old victim falls to the ground and crawls several feet before stopping. The group of males that the victims came with then run to their their vehicle and drive away.

Suspect Williams was contacted on Saturday at his residence in Del City and escorted to the Midwest City Police Department where he was interviewed and booked into jail for Murder in the First Degree.

Midwest City Police say the investigation is ongoing for the second suspect who fired the handgun.