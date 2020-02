OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 36th and MacArthur Blvd. following a reported shooting.

Investigators say a man was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

At this point, authorities are searching for two suspects.

35.46756 -97.516428