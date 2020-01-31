Mission of Mercy hosting free two-day dental clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) - In one week, dentists and other volunteers will start transforming the smiles of hundreds of Oklahomans in need.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is a free, two-day dental clinic that will take place at the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Organizers say the event space will be transformed into a fully-functional dental facility with more than 1,700 volunteer dental professionals and general volunteers offering a variety of services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth. All of the work will be done at no cost to patients.

Officials say no insurance is required and no questions will be asked.

“The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy understands there are geographic, financial and educational obstacles which limit Oklahomans’ ability to access consistent and affordable dental care,” Dr. Daniel Wilguess, Oklahoma Dental Association president and 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy co-chair said. “Each year, the goal of OkMOM is to alleviate these obstacles and fill a critical need in our state. I look forward to serving thousands of Oklahomans in Stillwater at the 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, where we will provide free dental care to as many patients as time, volunteers and supplies will allow.”

Courtesy indoor line formation at OkMOM opens at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Treatment begins at 6 a.m. on Feb. 7 and 8. Patients are advised to arrive early, as treatment is given on a first-come, first-served basis.

