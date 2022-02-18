Information previously released by police has been updated with new details.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 29th and Santa Fe Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a man had been shot in the thigh.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots nearby and immediately called 911.

According to the police report, investigators say the doorframe and deadbolt to the victim’s home were broken and appeared to have been forced open.

At this point, authorities are investigating the case as a robbery or a home invasion with an aggravated assault.

Investigators say the alleged suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a white pickup truck.

The report states that the victim in the case is not cooperating with police.