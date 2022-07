OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was wounded near NW 10th St. and N Meridian Avenue in West Oklahoma City early on Saturday morning.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, so they are expected to recover. They were responsive on the scene, but were uncooperative with police.

According to the OKCPD PIO, police in the area have no leads or information on a potential suspect at this time.

No other information is available at this time.