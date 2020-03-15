Breaking News
Online delivery services that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With many people looking to avoid dine-in restaurants in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several food delivery services available to bring food to your door.

In addition to individual restaurants with delivery services (check their websites), the following services are available:

  • DoorDash — will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, Firehouse Tavern, and McDonald’s.
  • Postmates — will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway
  • Uber Eats — will deliver from Panda Express, Popeye’s, and Donatos Pizza, among several others
  • Grub Hub — will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s
  • EatStreet — works more closely with local restaurants instead of national chains

All of the above have different charges per delivery, with some holding specials for a user’s first order.

