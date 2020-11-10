Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for one branch of the U.S. military.

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 245th birthday.

The Marine Corps celebrated by holding a special ‘Birthday Cake Cutting’ ceremony.

The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”

The U.S. Marine Corps provided this message for all who have served their country:

245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment



Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020