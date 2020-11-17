Orgeron defends response to allegations against LSU players

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has and will continue to take “appropriate action” when receiving allegations of player misconduct such as sexual abuse.

The LSU coach was responding to a USA Today article detailing numerous instances in which the university’s athletic administration appeared not to follow up in accordance with protocols on complaints by alleged sexual assault victims.

Orgeron says there’s no place in society for sexual abuse and that university officials have a “legal and moral obligation” to report every allegation to the school’s Title IX office responsible for investigating such matters.

