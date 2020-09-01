Original host signs off on adoption series and shares what she’s learned

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Reporter Lacey Lett has helped so many Oklahoma children find A Place to Call Home during her time at KFOR, and as her time with Oklahoma’s News 4 comes to a close, she shares her experiences with the beautiful children in the OKDHS system.

Of course it’s been a lot of fun and games, but I’ve also learned a lot about children in foster care from their struggles…



“Just the thought of someone could come to my school and be like, ‘Oh, we already packed up all of your stuff. We’re leaving,’ and not being able to say goodbye to my friends,” Renee said back on May 14, 2019.



To their dreams..



“So, I was thinking I would buy this big mansion and have a lot of foster kids living in the mansion,” February said in January of 2019.



But most of all the tremendous need for care for thousands of children in foster care, some who will eventually go back to their families and others who need a fresh start through adoption.

DHS has made improvements over the years — like free legal aid for adoptive families and services that work to help keep biological families together.

And over the years I’ve met dozens of selfless foster parents who have made it their life’s work to keep a child in a stable home.



“There’s fear, there’s anxiety and, then, that kid, three months, six months down the road, doing a cannonball off the side of the pool and saying, ‘Hey, mommy, look at me,'” Tonya Ratcliff said.



One of those families adopted not one, but two children featured on a place to call home.



“It’s good to see you. It’s been a long time,” Reporter Lacey Lett said to JJ.



JJ and Will are now adults, but in 2015 Barb Yeary saw J.J.’s story on KFOR and couldn’t say no.



“We saw JJ on TV or really I did, and sat up and said that’s my son,” Barb Yeary said.



A year and a half later it became official.

We featured Will in 2016. He was quiet and sweet.

Barb also welcomed him into her home.

Over the last few years — there have been first cars, graduations and full time jobs.

Barb can’t imagine life without her two sons.



“It’s not just great for the boys to find a place to call home but they’re my home too so we all found a place to call home,” Barb Yeary said.



A place to call home shows how these children are just like any other child with big dreams of a loving family.

Their personalities on full display with one mission in mind, which is to help them find a place to call home.



More than 150 children featured on this series have been adopted since we began five years ago. This mission is much bigger than this series though. If the success of “A Place to Call Home” is any proof of what we can do as a society to help these children just imagine how bright the future will be with your help and open heart. Thank you for letting me share their stories with you, and I look forward to watching its continued success right here on KFOR.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

