Orlando Brown, Jr. Traded to Chiefs

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Raven was given clearance to seek out a trade after they declined to use Brown as a left tackle, instead keeping him on the right side.

The Chiefs give up four picks, three of which are set for next week’s NFL Draft. Kansas City’s first round (31st overall) pick is being sent to the Ravens.

KC lands Baltimore’s second round pick in this years draft and a sixth round pick in 2022.

Brown turns 25 next season and hasn’t given up a single sack as a left tackle with the Ravens.