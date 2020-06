OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Silver Alert for a 54-year-old man with short-term memory issues.

Charley Kowena was last seen walking eastbound near State Hwy 20 and County Road 5451 just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say Kowena has a traumatic brain injury that affects his short-term memory and causes confusion.

He is possibly headed to Lawton.

If you see Kowena or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.