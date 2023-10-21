Officials say they are actively searching for a 59-year-old Harrah man who is considered missing and endangered and are looking for tips that can help find him.

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are actively searching for a 59-year-old Harrah man who is considered missing and endangered and are looking for tips that can help find him.

| UPDATE: Two in critical condition after three-alarm fire in NW OKC >

The information was shared in a post that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation put on their Facebook page Saturday.

They say 59-year-old Terry Len Hause has been missing for quite some time but did not give details on where he was last seen. OSBI and Harrah Police have started searching for him.

Terry Len Hause, provided by OSBI. {KFOR, OSBI}

They are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov.