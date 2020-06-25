OSBI arrests Stephens County man for child sexual abuse

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) have made an arrest in an investigation into child sexual abuse allegations.

On June 15, the OSBI began the investigation after the sheriff’s office became aware that a relative was sexually abusing two underage girls.

The suspect, 26-year-old Steven Fortney, allegedly abused one girl between March of 2011 and March of 2013 when she was 11 to 12 years old.

The other incident occurred in the fall of 2019 and involved a girl that was 15 years old.

Fortney was arrested on June 18 and booked into the Stephens County Jail on one count of Child Sexual Abuse and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a Child Under 16. His bond is set at $500,000.

Latest stories: