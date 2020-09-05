OSBI arrests two suspects accused of murdering Texas man found dead in Murray County, Okla.

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested two people suspected of killing a Denton, Texas, man who was found dead along an interstate in Murray County.

Randall Justin Rudd, 23, and Shannon Mayorga, 20, were both arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. They are accused of killing 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas, according to an OSBI news release.

Both suspects are in custody in Texas and will be extradited to Oklahoma.

Related Content OSBI identifies man’s body found in Murray County field

An arrest warrant was first issued for Rudd, who was later arrested in Arlington, Texas. Investigators obtained additional information and arrested Mayorga as well, according to the news release.

Rosas’ body was discovered at approximately 2 p.m. on June 7 in a small field near Exit 47 along Interstate 35 in Murray County.

Murray County Sheriff’s Office officials asked OSBI to assit with the investigation. The State Medical Examiner determined that Rosas died from a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

“The investigation into the murder of Rosas is ongoing. Anybody that has any information should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” the news release states.

RECENT HEADLINES: