OSBI arrests Woodward man on child pornography charges

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a man who is now facing numerous charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Agents were requested by the District 26 District Attorney’s Office to serve the search warrant and make the arrest of 61-year-old Jose Montoya Carrasco.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received information from a social media platform regarding the possible sexual exploitation of children. NCMEC forwarded the information to the District 26 DA’s office to be investigated.

Also assisting with today’s search warrant were the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office, Woodward Police Department, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office and Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrasco was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Woodward County Jail.

If you suspect a child is being sexual exploited, you should immediately contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 405-879-OSBI.