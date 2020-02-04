Skeletal remains found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma have been identified

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Skeletal remains that were recently found in Latimer County have been identified as the remains of a woman who was reported missing nearly eight years ago.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as that of 62-year-old Barbara Durant of McAlester, Okla.

Durant was last seen on July 9, 2012 in the Jackfort Mountains. She was reported missing to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the McAlester News-Capital, Durant was listed as an endangered missing person with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in October 2012.

Her remains were discovered by hunters in a creek, three miles east of Hartshorne on Highway 1 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

“If you have any information about Durant’s disappearance or who may be responsible, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” the news release states.