OSBI investigates child abuse allegations against Waukomis Public Schools instructor

WAUKOMIS, Okla. (KFOR) – OSBI is investigating an instructor at Waukomis Public Schools for child abuse.

OSBI has released few details, but says the student involved is 14.

“There’s allegations of child abuse, and so we’re actively investigating, doing interviews, and trying to determine what happened,” Brook Arbeitman with OSBI said.

The school district is not saying whether or not the teacher still works there. The superintendent, Kelly Husted, sent a statement that reads:

“The safety and security of all students and staff members will always be the number one priority of Waukomis Public Schools. Due to confidentiality, the school cannot comment on any situation involving students or school personnel.”

KFOR contacted the instructor in question. We are not identifying the person because no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. She said she had nothing to say.

The allegations come as a surprise to some in the small town.

“It’s absolutely terrible, and I just hope they find out the truth, get the facts,” a resident said.