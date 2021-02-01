OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McCurtain County

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McCurtain County Sunday evening.

On January 31, 2021 at 5:20 p.m., the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that 39-year-old Franklin Gray was holding his mother down on a couch and she was having trouble breathing.

When the three deputies arrived, they found Gray outside the residence.

According to OSBI investigators, deputies attempted to take Gray into custody and he began fighting them.

At one point during the struggle, Gray attempted to take one deputy’s gun, ripping the holster from the deputy’s belt at which point the weapon discharged.

Deputies say they tased Gray in an attempt to get the situation under control, which was unsuccessful and the altercation continued.

Gray was shot during the altercation and died at the scene from his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured and all three are on routine administrative leave.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

