OSBI investigates suspicious death of Murray Co. woman

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Murray County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation after a 72-year-old woman was found dead inside her home.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a family member called 911 and said they found Linda Turner deceased inside her residence in the 200 block of Johnston outside of Sulphur.

After deputies arrived and assessed the scene, the Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Turner’s cause of death.

Agents are working the case and no arrests have been made at this point.

