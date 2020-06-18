OSBI investigating allegations of misconduct by Canadian County court clerk

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — The OSBI is investigating misconduct allegations against the Canadian County court clerk.

According to OSBI officials, they were requested by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of misconduct by a county employee.

Sheriff Chris West confirmed to News 4 that he received an allegation that court clerk Marie Hirst may have used taxpayer funds to pay for background checks on political opponents.

News 4 called Hirst’s office and left a message to see if she would like to comment on the allegation. We have not heard back.