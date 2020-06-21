OSBI investigating armed robbery at Choctaw County dispensary

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) –The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office with an armed robbery that occurred at the Stoned for Survival Medical Marijuana Dispensary near Grant.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. Saturday, a Blue Dodge Pickup and Red Dodge Charger crossed the Highway 271 Red River Bridge into Oklahoma and parked south of the dispensary.





After a short time, the Blue Dodge Pickup pulled up to the dispensary and a black male entered the store and asked the clerk questions.

After a few minutes, the man and vehicle leave the parking lot heading southbound on Highway 271 toward Texas.

That male is described as stocky, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, wearing a v-neck white T-shirt, light colored shorts, prescription eye glasses and a surgical style mask.

At approximately 10:57 a.m., the Red Charger pulls up to the dispensary and three black males exit the vehicle and enter the store armed with two handguns and an SKS rifle with a pistol style grip.

The suspects forced the two clerks into a closet and stole an undetermined amount of marijuana and vape cartridges.

Thankfully, the clerks were not physically harmed during the robbery.

After the robbery, the Red Charger traveled south on Highway 271 into Texas.

The three suspects that committed the robbery are described as:

** Black male, dark skin tone, early to mid-20s, athletic build, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a black Nike branded hooded jacket or hoodie, Saint Louis Rams snap back style cap, black sweatpants and white and black tennis shoes, wearing a surgical style mask.

** Black male, light skin tone, early to mid-20s, athletic build, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a black hooded zip-up style jacket, Atlanta Braves snap back style cap, black sweatpants, white and black tennis shoes and wearing a surgical mask.

** Black male, early to mid-20s, slender build, approximately 5’ 10”, wearing a black hoodie with white print, maroon colored pants, brown gloves and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicles are described below:

** Blue Dodge four door Pickup with chrome bed rails, chrome step bar and chrome gas cover.

** Red Dodge Charger with a chrome grill and aftermarket chrome wheels and tires.

Anyone who has any information related to this crime is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.