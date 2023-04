OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OSBI is investigating an inmate death that took place at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday night.

According to OCDC, a detention officer was notified of the inmate in distress.

EMSA and OKCFD arrived and started to perform life-saving procedures.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead short time after.

OSBI and OBN are investigating the cause of death.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.