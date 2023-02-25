CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- OSBI is investigating an inmate death that took place at the Cleveland County Jail Friday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the jail staff found an inmate unresponsive in his cell around 4:46 PM.

Cleveland County employees and medical personnel began life-saving procedures. However, the inmate was not able to be revived.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI will conduct a joint investigation into the inmate’s death.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.