OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Lawton.

Lawton Police Department officers were performing a bar check at the Lavish Lounge club in Lawton early Sunday morning.

While officers were inside the club, shots were fired outside and at least one hit the building.

Officers outside chased an individual on foot for several blocks before more shots were fired.

24-year-old Zonterious Johnson was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one inside the club was injured.

OSBI has not released any additional information at this time.

