OSBI major named Dean’s Scholar at Southern Police Institute

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations major was named a Dean’s Scholar at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute (SPI).

Major Aungela Spurlock attended the 143rd Administrative Officers Course (AOC), which is a 12- week accredited educational program, “course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable to assuming positions of leadership in their respective agencies.”

To be named a Dean’s Scholar, Spurlock had to have an “A” in each of the following courses: Managing Organizational Performance, Criminal Justice Leadership, Law Enforcement Administration, and Legal Aspects of Criminal Justice Management.

In addition to being named a Dean’s Scholar, Spurlock was elected by her classmates to serve as a class officer in the role of secretary.

The 143rd AOC included 48 law enforcement officers representing 43 agencies in 18 states. Spurlock was the only class member from Oklahoma.

Spurlock has been with the OSBI since 2002 serving in the Northeast Region of the state. She was promoted to the position of major in May 2019.

Prior to joining the OSBI, Spurlock had been with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter