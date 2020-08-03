OSBI makes second arrest in Catoosa man’s death

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Catoosa man.

Catoosa police officers conducted a welfare check in the 18000 block of East Archer at approximately 7 p.m. on June 8, 2020.

“The homeowner had not been seen or heard from for several days,” the news release states.

Officers noticed a foul smell coming from the garage during the check.

“Then they saw a body lying on the floor deceased,” the news release states.

The cause of death and identity of the individual were undetermined, however, dental records helped identify the deceased as Bart Kutt, the owner of the property where his body was found.

Kutt’s cause of death remains unknown, but is definitely a homicide, said Brooke Arbeitman, OSBI spokeswoman.

Yesterday, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 18-year-old Madison Broyles at the Airport Inn and Suites in Tulsa. She is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree, Larceny of an Automobile and Desecration of a Human Corpse related to the death of 55-year-old Bart Kutt.

Madison Broyles

Bradley Bales, 33, was arrested on July 15 and is facing one charge of Murder in the First Degree.

Bradley Bales

Both are in the Rogers County Detention Center.

