OSDH: 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in Oklahoma

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 56 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since last Wednesday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 666,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials reported 945 new cases on Thursday, 2,112 new cases on Friday and Saturday, and 331 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,701 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,903 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 56 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 479 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.4 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.