OSDH: 6,200 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 32 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting a dramatic jump in new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 731,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 6,280 new cases since Wednesday’s numbers.

“Today’s case numbers reflect what OSDH has anticipated occurring due to holiday gatherings and trends seen elsewhere in the country. We encourage those who have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested and complete the recommended isolation and/or quarantine period based on test results. Moving forward, one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination,” a statement from the health department read.

At this point, officials believe there are 34,559 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,571 deaths as of

Thursday. That’s an increase of 32 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,066 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.