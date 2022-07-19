OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state.

Since so many people are relying on at-home tests, experts say it is difficult to know the full scope of current cases.

One thing they do know is that cases and hospitalizations are increasing in the Sooner State.

“One of the best things you can do if you are symptomatic is to test and stay home,” says Keith Reed, Commissioner of Health. “Taking these precautions will help reduce community transmission. Additionally, there are tools available you can choose to use to protect yourself including good handwashing, testing, vaccination and wearing a mask in high-risk areas. Effective treatments are also available, including antiviral medications and antibody treatment.”

If you need to order free at-home COVID-19 tests, click here.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma are located online, as well as a vaccination and booster scheduling portal.

To find more information about an anti-viral treatment, click here.