OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma have dropped, even as deaths near the 17,000 mark.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,202,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,709 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 4.665 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,999 deaths, which is an increase of 34 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 159 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 10 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.