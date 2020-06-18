OSDH: COVID-19 Oklahoma numbers update unavailable due to technical difficulties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say they are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time due to technical difficulties.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 8,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 259 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 3% jump.

There were no other details given on what the technical difficulties are or when the numbers will be available again.