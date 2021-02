OSDH: Over 4,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials reported on Sunday that over 4,000 Oklahomans have lost their lives to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, a .3 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March to 413,542.

The 30 additional COVID-related deaths bring the total number of deaths since March to 4,024.

The state reports that 447,323 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 173,423 individuals have completed both doses as of Feb. 12.

There are 21,681 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 181 less than there were on Saturday, a 0.8 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 387,837 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,036 (21 deaths) (2,780 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,131 (5 deaths) (1,095 recovered)

Atoka: 1,718 (10 deaths) (1,635 recovered)

Beaver: 401 (6 deaths) (379 recovered)

Beckham: 2,659 (35 deaths) (2,483 recovered)

Blaine: 979 (7 deaths) (898 recovered)

Bryan: 5,707 (52 deaths) (5,251 recovered)

Caddo: 3,739 (52 deaths) (3,479 recovered)

Canadian: 15,322 (83 deaths) (14,612 recovered)

Carter: 5,522 (41 deaths) (5,086 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,315 (38 deaths) (4,924 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,524 (13 deaths) (1,410 recovered)

Cimarron: 124 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,918 (249 deaths) (25,981 recovered)

Coal: 674 (13 deaths) (618 recovered)

Comanche: 11,443 (124 deaths) (10,498 recovered)

Cotton: 627 (13 deaths) (567 recovered)

Craig: 1,871 (10 deaths) (1,784 recovered)

Creek: 6,310 (106 deaths) (5,869 recovered)

Custer: 3,928 (63 deaths) (3,715 recovered)

Delaware: 4,282 (59 deaths) (4,024 recovered)

Dewey: 521 (5 deaths) (494 recovered)

Ellis: 346 (2 deaths) (329 recovered)

Garfield: 7,371 (67 deaths) (6,965 recovered)

Garvin: 3,406 (43 deaths) (3,177 recovered)

Grady: 5,533 (67 deaths) (5,207 recovered)

Grant: 522 (7 deaths) (495 recovered)

Greer: 516 (16 deaths) (452 recovered)

Harmon: 281 (2 deaths) (249 recovered)

Harper: 402 (4 deaths) (383 recovered)

Haskell: 1,198 (9 deaths) (1,116 recovered)

Hughes: 1,131 (17 deaths) (1,027 recovered)

Jackson: 2,833 (44 deaths) (2,647 recovered)

Jefferson: 667 (8 deaths) (627 recovered)

Johnston: 1,298 (17 deaths) (1,176 recovered)

Kay: 5,007 (68 deaths) (4,700 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,942 (21 deaths) (1,830 recovered)

Kiowa: 772 (13 deaths) (704 recovered)

Latimer: 783 (8 deaths) (735 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,182 (42 deaths) (4,900 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,978 (53 deaths) (2,794 recovered)

Logan: 3,836 (26 deaths) (3,584 recovered)

Love: 1,406 (8 deaths) (1,335 recovered)

Major: 931 (8 deaths) (886 recovered)

Marshall: 1,828 (12 deaths) (1,703 recovered)

Mayes: 3,924 (35 deaths) (3,626 recovered)

McClain: 4,955 (43 deaths) (4,607 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,723 (61 deaths) (3,393 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,876 (32 deaths) (1,740 recovered)

Murray: 1,884 (20 deaths) (1,739 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,954 (90 deaths) (8,234 recovered)

Noble: 1,317 (10 deaths) (1,223 recovered)

Nowata: 1,063 (15 deaths) (991 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,732 (19 deaths) (1,651 recovered)

Oklahoma: 78,840 (666 deaths) (74,450 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,537 (43 deaths) (3,331 recovered)

Osage: 4,358 (43 deaths) (4,104 recovered)

Other: 9 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,561 (40 deaths) (3,395 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,682 (29 deaths) (1,584 recovered)

Payne: 8,212 (45 deaths) (7,830 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,328 (32 deaths) (4,083 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,806 (44 deaths) (4,431 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,628 (69 deaths) (7,141 recovered)

Pushmataha: 957 (13 deaths) (887 recovered)

Roger Mills: 379 (7 deaths) (356 recovered)

Rogers: 9,726 (108 deaths) (9,115 recovered)

Seminole: 2,704 (31 deaths) (2,503 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,786 (28 deaths) (3,541 recovered)

Stephens: 4,581 (58 deaths) (4,268 recovered)

Texas: 3,396 (22 deaths) (3,271 recovered)

Tillman: 730 (14 deaths) (678recovered)

Tulsa: 68,655 (650 deaths) (64,660 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,494 (77 deaths) (6,986 recovered)

Washington: 4,559 (80 deaths) (4,228 recovered)

Washita: 1,043 (7 deaths) (979 recovered)

Woods: 1,175 (10 deaths) (1,136 recovered)

Woodward: 3,048 (15 deaths) (2,951 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

