Medical personnel wearing a PPE, performing PCR with a swab in their hand, on a patient inside his car to detect if he is infected with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the Sooner State.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,073,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 7,483 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,872 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,145 deaths as of June 3.

Following a nationwide, temporary pause in the processing of death certificate data, officials say the National Vital Statistics System is requiring all 2022 death records to be reprocessed into the system.

As a result, officials say states may temporarily observe lower death counts for prior weeks in 2022 as the backlog is reprocessed and reuploaded into the system.

Officials say there were 206 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 29 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.28 million have completed the series.