OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa medical complex, killing four, a state group says hospitals may want to review their security measures.

“I did see my office in a different light on Thursday than I did on Wednesday,” said Dr. Diane Heaton, the President Elect for the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “I do think we should have a thorough review of our hospitals and areas and do it from a new vantage point.”

According to Tulsa Police, gunman Michael Louis shot and killed Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love on Wednesday. Police add Louis was able to walk onto the second floor of the campus’ Natalie Building without any restraints.

“It is an entry that is open to the public just as any other building, just as you walked in here today,” said Tulsa Police Chief, Wendell Franklin at a press conference Thursday. “There is no one to greet you at that at that door, so he was able to walk in without any type of challenge.”

In light of this, Dr. Heaton said medical facilities should look into ways to prevent this type of tragedy from happening again.

“I do think we need to bring in people who are trained in these areas and have them assist us, just as we assist them when they have medical issues,” said Dr. Heaton. “We have a sliding door that you just walk into, you know, do we need cameras so we can see someone threatening before [they are able to come in] and be able to lock that door?”

KFOR also reached out to metro hospitals to see if they have any plans of ramping up their security.

A spokeswoman for INTEGRIS Health sent us the following statement:

We are all shocked and heartbroken to learn of the gun violence perpetrated on caregivers and physicians in Tulsa at St. Francis Health System Wednesday evening. These acts of violence on health care workers who are trying to do good in the world is unsettling. Safety is our number one priority at INTEGRIS Health. We have many measures in place to keep our campuses safe including approximately 1,800 surveillance cameras that are monitored 24/7 by public safety officers, more than 2,000 badge access control points, panic alarms, lockdown systems and a radio system that provides immediate and direct radio contact with our officers. We also provide training for caregivers to learn techniques for de-escalation, situational awareness and self-defense. We want the public and our caregivers to know that we are continuously looking at ways to strengthen and improve our safety protocols and procedures. We recognize the tragedy in Tulsa and recent attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde have likely created grief and dear in all of our lives. These losses and acts of violence are extremely difficult to process. That’s why our mental health teams, employee assistance programs and chaplains are available to help sort through emotions as we seek to makes sense of the world around us. Brooke Cayot, INTEGRIS Health Spokeswoman

OU Health also weighed in with the statement below:

As healthcare professionals, we care about the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve and we are deeply sadden by the tragedy at the medical clinic in Tulsa. We are working closely with the OU Police Department on our campus security as we monitor this situation. We want to assure you that our friends, colleagues and residents in the OU Health Sciences Center programs in Tulsa have been confirmed as safe and accounted for. The recent series of tragic incidences of gun violence across the country is upsetting to us all. It has hit very close to home for all of us, with the incident at St. Francis in Tulsa. The situation in Tulsa is still unfolding but not only do our hearts break for the victims impacted, we recognize the fear our fellow healthcare colleagues in Tulsa must feel. These incidences of gun violence are hate-filled and an affront to the values we espouse in healthcare of caring, healing and inclusivity. We grieve with the families and the Tulsa community over this tragic loss of life. David McCollum, Manager of Media Relations at OU Health

At the time this story was posted, Mercy Hospital did not yet respond to our request for comment.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has a St. Francis employee emergency fund set up at tulsacf.org/saintfrancisstrong to help those affected by this tragedy.