OSSAA answers questions ahead of fall sports season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As school districts reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, focus is also shifting to fall sports.

Tuesday the OSSAA tried to answer questions surrounding what high school athletics will look like.

Last month we learned it was ‘game on’ for high school sports this fall.

“As long as we feel like we can manage situations and participate, we are going to give our schools a chance to do that,” said OSSAA Exec. Dir. David Jackson.

One questions Jackson addressed, could fall sports be pushed back to spring?

He says they’ve considered it, but don’t think it’s necesaary right now and doing so would be a last resort.

“There’s just no certainty on later being better. A lot of the school officials recognize that an prefer to go forward as best we can and manage the interruptions as they come,” said Jackson.

With COVID-19 numbers still rising, many wonder how many new cases it would take to cancel the season altogether?

Jackson tells us it depends on those numbers, and statewide shutdowns.

“When we get that information and it looks to be widespread then we’ll probably look to another option,” said Jackson.

The OSSAA also paying attention to how the BIG XII footall season plays out, but says college sports play no role in their decision making.

The OSSAA also reccomends masks be worn, but as far as requirements, that’s up to each district.

“The scenarios, the set ups of their stadiums, the size of their stadiums are so different across the state, they have to do what’s in their best interest,” said Jackson.

In the meantime, some student athletes say, they’re getting used to this new normal.

“We’ve being doing the same protocols for a couple months by now… with some workouts and stuff… this feels pretty normal… of course it’s not normal!” said Santa Fe Senior Linebacker, Collin Oliver.

The OSSAA stresses the safety of students, is the top priority.

“This could change at any time. Next week might be different,” said Jackson.

If we do get through the season, the playoffs could look a little different.

Jackson says cancelled games would not eliminate a team from the playoffs this year.

Recent Headlines: