OSSAA officials postpone all sponsored activities due to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced they will postpone all OSSAA-sponsored events amid growing coronavirus concerns.

“Our Staff will continue to work with the State Health Department in monitoring the situation. The health and safety of all Oklahomans is a priority.”

The 2020 state tournaments were set to be held March 12-14 at the State Fair Arena and ORU Mabee Center.

The 5A-6A Regional Speech Tournaments and music activities are also postponed.

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

