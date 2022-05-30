For the first time in program history, Oklahoma State will host a regional inside O’Brate Stadium. This is the 47th appearance in a regional for Oklahoma State which is the fourth most all time. It’s also their ninth straight regional appearance.

OSU begins their quest to Omaha Friday night at 6:00 pm against Missouri State. Rounding out the field is Arkansas and Grand Canyon.

The Cowboys are the seventh seed nationally and will host a super regional as well if they can advance through this weekend.