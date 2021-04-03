OSU announces Dr. Kayse Shrum as next president

The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents has selected Dr. Kayse Shrum as the 19th president of OSU. (Photo via Oklahoma State University)

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents announced Friday that it has selected Dr. Kayse Shrum as the 19th president of OSU.

Dr. Shrum will be the first woman to lead a public research institution in the state of Oklahoma. She is the current president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.

The Board of Regents will recommend Dr. Shrum for approval as the next OSU president at its regularly scheduled meeting in Stillwater on April 23.

Board of Regents chair Rick Davis said the following:

“Dr. Shrum is well known and respected by the Regents and our university community. Her leadership has transformed our medical school in Tulsa, and her efforts have taken us to new heights we could only imagine a few years ago. The establishment of the National Center for Wellness and Recovery is one of several milestone achievements. The center, which has brought national acclaim to OSU, has become the national focal point for breakthrough research to address the opioid crisis. What is most impressive to me for all the notable achievements is her commitment to students and their success. Students matter to her. Dr. Shrum is an effective leader, innovative thinker and her collaborative style, in addition to her great love for OSU, means the momentum we have achieved with President Hargis will continue unabated. I am excited about the future of OSU, the system and the state of Oklahoma.”

Dr. Shrum shared the following remarks about her appointment:

“I am humbled and honored by this announcement. I am also thrilled because outside of my dear family, OSU has a special place in my heart. Leading the OSU Center for Health Sciences and helping students, faculty and staff come together to create something truly impactful to our state has been immensely rewarding for me. To lead our vibrant university and the system, which is so vital to our state on many levels, will be the greatest challenge and honor of my professional career. I am looking forward to this opportunity with high anticipation.”

Dr. Shrum has served on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet as Oklahoma’s first Secretary of Science and Innovation since March 2019.

Dr. Shrum will succeed retiring OSU president Burns Hargis on July 1.

