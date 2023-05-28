Oklahoma State had a good news-bad news scenario Sunday. Oklahoma was named one of the 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Tournament.

In the meantime, the Cowboys squared off with TCU in search of their fourth Big 12 Tournament Title. OSU got off to a good start with Ben Abram who struck out two in the first inning. It gave OSU 600 plus strikeouts for the second straight season.

But the bottom fell out for the Cowboys following that. Abram gave up a three run home run to Luke Boyer as TCU built a 4-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs built their lead to as many as eight when Nolan Schubert had enough. He cranked his 16th home run of the season to help OSU cut the TCU lead to five runs.

But the magic OSU had from Saturday in their second win over Tech ran out. TCU’s Brayden Taylor hit a two run home run to put an end to OSU’s comeback.

The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Tournament Championship 12 to five. TCU took three of four meetings from OSU this season.

As for who will visit O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater next weekend, the NCAA Selection Show will announce that Monday morning beginning at 11:00 am.