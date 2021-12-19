OSU Basketball’s Tuesday Game With USC Cancelled

Oklahoma State’s contest with tenth ranked USC scheduled for Tuesday night at the Paycom Center has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the USC basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.
USC is pausing team activities for the time being.
OSU is coming off of a Sunday loss to Houston 72-61. With the cancellation the Cowboys non-conference portion of the season is over. OSU sits at 7-4. The Cowboys won’t take the floor again until January 1st when they open Big 12 play against Texas Tech in Lubbock at 3pm.