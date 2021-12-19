OSU Basketball’s Tuesday Game With USC Cancelled

News
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State’s contest with tenth ranked USC scheduled for Tuesday night at the Paycom Center has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the USC basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.

USC is pausing team activities for the time being.

OSU is coming off of a Sunday loss to Houston 72-61. With the cancellation the Cowboys non-conference portion of the season is over. OSU sits at 7-4. The Cowboys won’t take the floor again until January 1st when they open Big 12 play against Texas Tech in Lubbock at 3pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter