Kenny Gajewski said this is the moment his squad has waited for all season. And it was worth the wait.

Oklahoma State earned the fifth overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. By doing so, the Cowgirls will host their first regional since 2019.

OSU (42-9) will square off with the Big South Champion Campbell Friday at 1pm inside Cowgirl Stadium. The other two teams in the regional include Mississippi State and Boston U.

We’re going dancing!



The Cowgirls are the No. 5️⃣ seed in the NCAA Tournament! #Pitch2Pitch | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/vvgTHHfHIC — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) May 17, 2021