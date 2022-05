The reigning Big 12 Tournament champions will host a regional. Oklahoma State earned the seventh overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s the ninth time the Cowgirls have hosted and third season in a row.

Oklahoma State will host Fordham, Friday night at 7:30pm, at Cowgirl stadium. North Texas and Nebraska round out the regional field.

OSU is coming off of a big upset of Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament title game.

The Cowgirls get the winner of the Clemson regional should they advance.