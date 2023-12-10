A 24-year-old man was found dead after he went duck hunting at Sooner Lake Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens.

RED ROCK, Okla. (KFOR) – A 24-year-old man was found dead after he went duck hunting at Sooner Lake Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens.

They shared via a Facebook post that he went out in the lake Sunday morning to retrieve a duck, hit a drop-off, and water overcame his waders.

Officials said that he was a 24-year-old Oklahoma State University graduate college student.

They shared in the post, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close-knit, he will be missed.”

Officials found the hunter on the lake floor by using side-imaging and would receive help from lake patrol to recover him.

